55-year-old veteran thinks AEW is trying to redo "Sami Zayn and The Usos thing" in major storyline

AEW is almost always compared to WWE, especially when storylines seem to pay homage to the Stamford-based promotion's most memorable angles. However, Disco Inferno believes that Tony Khan might have already taken inspiration from The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns' inter-family drama has almost been universally praised by veterans and wrestlers in the business alike. Notably, The Usos' hilarious skits with Sami Zayn are seen as a highlight by many, and Disco believes that the MJF and Adam Cole's recent storyline is inspired by this.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno briefly speculated that the MJF/Adam Cole storyline could be looking to replicate some of the skits from The Bloodline Storyline.

"I think they’re trying to redo the – kinda like the Sami Zayn [and] Usos thing where like, they’re doing the buddy stuff." (17:56 onward).

Disco continued, expressing why comedy can work in wrestling but that this pairing isn't working for the AEW stars.

"There’s a lot of people in wrestling that says that comedy doesn’t draw. (…) That’s kind of a lazy way of saying ‘If there’s comedy, nobody cares about that.’ Good comedy works in storyline progression if it’s funny, and if it’s very well done. (…) These guys are entertaining, but I’m just not into – MJF is supposed to be this sinister heel, it’s making Adam Cole look stupid!" (20:01 onward).

Jim Cornette believes that Adam Cole will betray the AEW World Champion

AEW recently made numerous changes to what they allow their talent to do in the ring, and reports suggest that MJF's actions against a fan in the audience could have been the catalyst for this. Friedman is a known heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which makes his pairing with Cole seem all the more suspicious.

During the recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran reviewed the feud and noted that the pairing can only end in a betrayal.

"We now know that Adam Cole will end up turning heel and joining MJF in some kind of loose alliance or friendship or whatever, if not a tag team, because the alternative is MJF would have to turn full-fledge babyface through this thing which is insane." (00:14 onward).

Additionally, he noted that if MJF was the one who turned on Cole instead, it would end up making The Panama Playboy look like a gullible babyface. It remains to be seen, but an AEW World Championship match will inevitably happen.