55-year-old wrestling veteran announced for AEW Collision appearance

A top AEW star's appearance was announced for the upcoming episode of Collision this Saturday. The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion, Dustin Rhodes, will return to the Saturday night show after three weeks. He defeated Adam Priest on Maximum Carnage: Collision in January. This was also the former Intercontinental Champion's last match till now.

The 55-year-old star recently confronted MJF for insulting his old friends Jeff Jarrett and the late great Owen Hart. Double J lost his cool when Maxwell made things personal for him. Dustin then lost his cool on the latest episode of Dynamite when he was mocked for living in Cody Rhodes' shadow. The veteran then tried to put his hands on the former AEW World Champion, but security separated them.

The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion then challenged MJF for a match, which was later made official for next week's Dynamite. Dustin Rhodes will wrestle on Collision against an unknown opponent ahead of the grudge match.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes on his retirement from pro wrestling

The Natural has been wrestling for multiple decades. His priceless contribution during the initial years of his career and his current run will be fondly remembered by fans.

While speaking with Unbreakable, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he will wrestle for two to three years before retiring. The veteran also claimed that he is still unaware of his plans.

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on," he said.

It remains to be seen if the 55-year-old veteran defeats the former AEW World Champion next week.

