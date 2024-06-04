56-year-old AEW commentator Taz addresses the possibility of one last match

Wrestling veteran and AEW commentator Taz has addressed the prospect of having one last match. Aside from a brief singles bout against Jerry Lawler on ECW One Night Stand 2006, the ECW legend has been retired from the squared circle since 2002.

Taz has been signed with All Elite Wrestling as an announcer since January 2020. Although he has served as a manager and provided commentary on AEW's flagship show Dynamite, The Human Suplex Machine has rarely engaged in any physicality on television and shown little interest in a potential in-ring return.

Taz has responded definitively to the question of making a comeback in wrestling on X/Twitter. Replying to a fan asking if he desires to wrestle one more match, the 56-year-old answered in the negative, pointing to his age and current health condition as obstacles to an in-ring return.

Trending

The former WWE Hardcore Champion also suggested that he has been at peace with his retirement for some time and focused on his present career as a commentator.

"I'm 56 years old, I need both shoulders replaced and both knees replaced so there is no shot at all. lol Also, I had/have ZERO desire for "1 last match" for many years. No interest at all, once I left the ring years ago...I have been completely comfortable & happy about it. Back than, I focused moving onto my next career at the announced desk," tweeted Taz.

Expand Tweet

AEW commentator Taz wants his son HOOK to create his legacy, claims Vince Russo

While Taz works as an announcer in All Elite Wrestling, his son HOOK is swiftly rising as one of the most popular stars of the company. The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil has been booked as a dominant player in AEW and is a former two-time FTW Champion like his father.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, former wrestling writer Vince Russo disclosed having a conversation with Taz and claimed that the latter wanted his son to carve his legacy in the sport.

"It's funny, bro, the way the fathers wanna handle that. I've had conversations with Taz recently and he wants it to be like totally, totally separate. They've made that decision and it sounds like him more than his kid, like he wants his kid to get over on their own," Russo said.

Hook seemingly joined forces with former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in his war against the reigning FTW Champion Chris Jericho and his faction on last week's episode of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback