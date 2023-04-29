6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion seemingly teases joining AEW

A WWE legend's recent actions on Twitter have apparently led fans to believe that he is interested in joining Tony Khan's roster.

The legend in question is Rob Van Dam. The 52-year-old star has had a long and distinguished career so far, having performed with major promotions like WCW and WWE. His contributions to the pro-wrestling business were recognized when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

While Rob Van Dam is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, it seems he is not averse to joining AEW in the future. A fan tweet recently requested Tony Khan to bring the Hall of Famer to the Jacksonville-based company. Surprisingly, Rob Van Dam liked the tweet, implying his approval.

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously commented on a potential AEW run

This is not the first time Rob Van Dam has hinted at being interested in AEW.

In a previous interview with NBC Sports Boston, Van Dam was asked to comment on potentially joining Tony Khan's roster. The Hall of Famer had a simple response:

“Oh, it’d be awesome. I kind of feel like if they wanted me there, I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now," said Van Dam.

He further added:

"So, I think they kind of got it right, so maybe they just, I don’t know. But to answer your question, honestly, I say never say never. Because I am still wrestling a lot more this year than I thought I would last year," he added. (H/T: Sescoops)

WaveBird @flying_mason @weed_n_wrestlin @BackupHangman @TonyKhan RVD mentoring/teaming with Top Flight against Private Party with the Hardyz as their mentors. Elevate 4 young talents while spotlighting their veteran teachers. Book it TK! @weed_n_wrestlin @BackupHangman @TonyKhan RVD mentoring/teaming with Top Flight against Private Party with the Hardyz as their mentors. Elevate 4 young talents while spotlighting their veteran teachers. Book it TK!

As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE legend will appear in AEW someday.

Do you want to see Rob Van Dam in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes