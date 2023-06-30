6-time WWE Tag Team Champion says he "probably wouldn't have" done a scary spot at Forbidden Door

While the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door had some great moments, a former WWE Superstar says he would have stayed away from executing a particular move in one of the biggest matches of the event.

The move in question is one of the most dangerous maneuvers in the pro-wrestling business, the Tiger Driver 91. While the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had a ton of high-risk spots, this particular move caught the eyes of many due to its incredibly risky nature.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared his take on the spot.

"I'm somewhat split on. I mean, I get why they did that and if I was young, healthy, 12 or 13th year in the business, 15th year in the business, I would have probably considered doing that as well just to really get people emotionally invested in what they're doing. But being a little older now, being a little more beat up, and having responsibilities in the real world, a gaggle of children, I probably wouldn't have. So I don't blame them for doing it. It just isn't a personal decision I would have probably made, so it is what it is." (H/T WrestlingNews)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also provided an update on future AEW programming

With Collision now a part of the All Elite package of shows, Matt Hardy believes a World Series between the two may be possible down the line.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated:

"I liked how it looked different, it had a different feel. That's going to be part of Collision's success, it looks very different from Dynamite. Those shows need to have two different identities. Dynamite has an identity and Collision has a different identity. There is something special there, and eventually, you can have the World Series between those two." (H/T Fightful)

With Jeff Hardy currently on a hiatus, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar.

