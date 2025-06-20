6-time WWE World Champion teases AEW return after over two months

A former WWE and AEW World Champion has hinted at a return to the Tony Khan-led promotion after two months. The veteran has not been on TV during the buildup to All In 2025.
The six-time WWE World Champion, Chris Jericho, could be returning soon. The first-ever AEW World Champion has been a regular on TV since the promotion's formation in 2019 but has not been seen for several weeks now. Jericho last competed at the Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View, where he lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido.
The following Wednesday on Dynamite, The Ocho confronted Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree and said that he was disappointed in his pupils and needed a break. Amid his absence from TV, Jericho recently shared a picture on X (fka Twitter) enjoying his vacation.
A fan reacted to Jericho's post, saying, "It looks like the boss is ready to make his return to the ring." Interestingly, the former AEW World Champion reposted the fan's reaction to his post, hinting at a potential return sooner rather than later.
Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is currently absent from AEW television, and there have been speculations regarding his contract status with the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that Jericho is currently taking time off due to his Fozzy tour.
Sapp also noted that the former AEW World Champion still has six months left on his current contract. He added that he is unsure if the current time away from TV will be added to Jericho's contract.
There have been speculations of Chris Jericho possibly returning to the Stamford-based promotion when his current contract is up. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the 54-year-old legend.