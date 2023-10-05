6ft 5in former WWE star slaps Edge after AEW Dynamite went off the air; here's how The Rated-R Superstar responded!

Following an earth-shattering AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) appeared on Dynamite's 4-year anniversary special episode.

He made quite a few enemies upon his arrival this past weekend. Chief among them was his frenemy, Christian Cage. The Rated-R Superstar attacked his proteges Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to save Sting and Darby Allin at the pay-per-view.

The Canadian star called out Captain Charisma in the main event of Dynamite tonight, explaining his actions at WrestleDream. He wondered why Cage put Sting for Con-Chair-To, whom he idolized growing up.

The Ultimate Opportunist warned the reigning TNT Champion that Wayne and Luchasaurus would turn on him once they sucked all the information out of his brain. Edge added it's time for them to reunite and dominate the tag team division before it's done and dusted.

Christian hugged Edge, and just when everyone thought the two men had reunited, Cage told his friend, “Go F Yourself.” Captain Charisma then walked off to the back, with Luchasaurus w/Nick Wayne coming out to give Copeland a death stare.

For those wondering what happened after the camera stopped rolling, Luchasaurus confronted The Rated-R Superstar to give fans a little preview of what to expect on Dynamite Title Tuesday next week.

The 6ft 5 former WWE star caught the wrestling stalwart with an open-hand slap. However, Adam Copeland fought back quickly and speared Luchasaurus and Wayne to send the crowd home happy.

