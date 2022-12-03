A look back at the time when CM Punk put on an instant classic with two wrestling icons in the independent circuit

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk has been wrestling since 1999. His rise to stardom came when he signed with Ring of Honor in 2005. Before that in 2002, he had a match against two of the best luchadors in the world of wrestling, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2005 but is forever in the memory of every wrestler and wrestling fan. CM Punk is currently signed with AEW but has been suspended from the company following the infamous 'Brawl-out' incident during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Rey Mysterio along with his son Dominik Mysterio are in WWE.

In 2002 during the Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South's Spring Heat special event, the self-proclaimed Best in the World wrestled The Master of The 6-1-9 and The Latino Heat in a triple threat match. The match was filled with high-flying action, with all three superstars giving everything they got to entertain the crowd.

After a lot of back-and-forths, Eddie Guerrero managed to push out Rey Mysterio and hit his signature Frog Splash on CM Punk to earn the pinfall victory. Mysterio tried to recover and break the pin but was too exhausted and thus failed to break the pinfall in time.

One fan on Twitter shared a minute-long video package featuring the top moments from the two-decade-old match.

CM Punk will be part of AEW's upcoming video game Fight Forever

As mentioned earlier, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has been suspended from AEW. Punk is utilizing his 'time off' by returning to his previous role as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

There are rumors surfacing on the internet claiming that Tony Khan is trying to buy out CM Punk's remaining contract. The rumours also indicate that the two-time world champion will also be removed from the promotion's first video game AEW: Fight Forever. Sportskeeda reached out to AEW executives asking if Punk will remain in the game and they confirmed that as previously planned, he will be part of the game.

The executives further stated that the company will inform fans if the plans change and reiterated that all advertised wrestlers will be part of the video game.

