"A match against Seth or AJ Styles" - Wrestling fans salivate at the idea of major AEW star being a 'Forbidden Door' entrant at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event has caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community. Fans have been wondering if the 'forbidden door' will be breached by a major AEW star this time around.

The Royal Rumble is generally jam-packed with surprise entrants alongside pre-determined ones. Last January, Mickie James became the first IMPACT-contracted star to make a WWE appearance, thereby breaching the forbidden door of pro-wrestling. The upcoming show is also slated to follow in this year's footsteps, leading to speculation about the surprise entrant.

While opinions vary, many fans seem to be rooting for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to make an appearance. The Best Bout Machine is considered to be one of the best pro-wrestlers alive today, making him a coveted choice for the forbidden door entrant.

Natasha Walker @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE Not going to lie I would like to see him have a match against seth or AJ styles @GiveMeSportWWE Not going to lie I would like to see him have a match against seth or AJ styles https://t.co/ODjZr4bAQJ

OmgItsRush2213•(-_•)•☘️🦆 @OmgItsRush2213 @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE I’ve been foaming at the mouth for Kenny vs AJ for years and I’m convinced we’ll never see it. @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE I’ve been foaming at the mouth for Kenny vs AJ for years and I’m convinced we’ll never see it.

Joseph Contrino @jcthebest123 @OmgItsRush2213 @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE With the way AEW treated him and the Bucks and the fact that Tony Khan is making it more and more about himself, you could see him cross over. His contract is up in a couple of months and no word about him resigning and Kenny Omega almost sign with WWE because of Triple H. @OmgItsRush2213 @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE With the way AEW treated him and the Bucks and the fact that Tony Khan is making it more and more about himself, you could see him cross over. His contract is up in a couple of months and no word about him resigning and Kenny Omega almost sign with WWE because of Triple H.

CJ @wweotto28 @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE Imagine they bring him in for the rumble and a one time mania match vs aj. That'd be so sick. @Tasha26London @GiveMeSportWWE Imagine they bring him in for the rumble and a one time mania match vs aj. That'd be so sick.

Kenny Omega, FTR, NJPW Partnership, Sasha did NJ and still returned to WWE..... @bernardomayne i wanna see the 10 Shocks Triple H can book in 2023..like:Kenny Omega, FTR, NJPW Partnership, Sasha did NJ and still returned to WWE..... @bernardomayne i wanna see the 10 Shocks Triple H can book in 2023..like:Kenny Omega, FTR, NJPW Partnership, Sasha did NJ and still returned to WWE.....

TheoryUpNOW! @Mirion_P Can’t Wait For Kenny Omega To Come To The WWE So He Can Feud With The Miz Can’t Wait For Kenny Omega To Come To The WWE So He Can Feud With The Miz

The last Royal Rumble had Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar winning in their respective divisions. It remains to be seen how the next event will proceed.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

A former WWE Superstar recently criticized Kenny Omega's actions in AEW

While fans are hoping for Kenny Omega to appear in WWE, EC3 has a rather negative opinion of the AEW Star.

Omega and the Young Bucks have been a hot topic in the last few months, due to their altercation with CM Punk after the All Our pay-per-view. While a number of people involved in the brawl were suspended, Kenny and the Bucks recently made their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While most have kept quiet about the controversial 'Brawl Out,' the Elite have made it a point to reference their beef with the Second City Saint by subtly mocking him during their matches. Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes that this reflects poorly on the brand, commenting on the topic during an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

“If we take this seriously and understand every opportunity, we have to reach people... Portray a real-life superhero, supervillain stuff, like that’s the greatest out there. And we can have our fun and we can have our inside jokes and we can have our digs... but at the same time, respect the opportunity we have to make a living doing this because we might not have it,” EC3 said. [01:50 - 02:24]

With Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks still locked in a best-of-seven series with the Death Triangle for the Trios Titles, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Kenny Omega will appear at the Royal Rumble?

