A popular AEW star has teased a different career path 

AEW has several high-profile names on its roster. A popular talent recently teased venturing into the movies. The name in question is Ricky Starks.

Over the years, several pro wrestlers have pursued a career in Hollywood, including Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. While some have acted in a handful of movies, others have found massive success as actors.

Talking to Alicia Atout, AEW star Ricky Starks expressed his desire to become an actor, mentioning he was made for acting. The Absolute said he was always seeking new challenges and would be open to different genres of cinema.

“I feel like, one thing about me is I’m always up to any challenge. I’m a very curious person by nature. So even if it’s not something that I think I would fit in, I would still try it because I like that. I think for me, comedy is a good one. Action, drama, I could do drama. I could do some pretty good drama. Those are the main ones." (H/T Wrestletalk)

Ricky Starks added that he wanted to experience a career in Hollywood someday.

"The acting thing is still an idea, it’s still a goal because I want to at least experience that. I want to at least try my hand in that."(H/t Wrestletalk)

As per Starks, not every pro wrestler can find success in acting.

"I get everyone is like, ‘Oh, I want to get into acting now that I’m a wrestler.’ I promise you, it’s not made for everybody, but for me, I believe it is. I do believe that I’m made for acting."(H/t Wrestletalk)

Ricky Starks attacked Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat on AEW Collision

CM Punk defended his "Real" World Championship on last week's episode of AEW Collision against Ricky Starks. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat was the guest outside referee for the contest.

In the match's closing moments, Ricky Steamboat prevented Starks from scoring the pinfall victory by using the ring ropes for leverage. This angered The Absolute and allowed CM Punk to pin him.

Frustrated by the incident, Ricky Starks attacked the legend after the match and kept hitting him with his belt until Punk eventually made the save.

