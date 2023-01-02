"A very weak attack" - Wrestling veteran Konnan criticizes AEW for making former WWE star look weak during a heated brawl with top star

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe set his sights on Wardlow in a backstage attack.

Wrestling veteran Konnan wasn't pleased with the segment. Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he claimed that the attack from Joe was weak.

Konnan further suggested what AEW should've done in order to make the attack feel more believable:

"The Samoa Joe-Wardlow thing. That was a very weak attack I thought. You know and you can tell he was taking care of himself with the... what do you call this? They should've gimmicked it, gotten a gimmick one, so he could have hit him with it," said Konnan.

Konnan explained how Joe made himself look weak by trying to take care of Wardlow. He suggested that the TNT Champion should've thrown his opponent through a wall:

"Joe was trying to take care of him, it wasn't a real good beatdown. He should've thrown him through the wall and just really beat him up. It was kind of lame I thought. That's just my opinion on that," said Konnan. [1:55-2:02]

Dutch Mantell has admitted that AEW star Samoa Joe is much better as a heel

Since signing with AEW, Samoa Joe has enjoyed an incredible run. He started off as a babyface before turning heel by betraying Wardlow.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell pointed out Joe's impressive mic skills. He said:

“He can talk if he wants to. And he’s better as a heel than he is a babyface. A babyface, but you do take him serious. He don’t shoot any crap or anything."

‎‏ًdarius @THEBLOODLlNE this man samoa joe is simply a menace #AewDynamite this man samoa joe is simply a menace #AewDynamite https://t.co/6lME70iXJQ

Joe is currently a double champion having won the TNT Championship at Full Gear. He successfully defended his title against Wardlow this past Wednesday night.

The former WWE star is also holding the ROH World TV Championship. Joe's next big match is against Darby Allin, against whom he will defend the TNT Title.

