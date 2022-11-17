"A wrestling fan's dream" - Chris Jericho comments on the possibility of a crossover event between AEW and WWE

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the most recognizable figures in pro wrestling today, most likely because he has been prominent in both WWE and AEW. Recently, The OCHO gave his take on whether the two promotions could ever do a crossover pay-per-view.

The Forbidden Door has become a hotly debated subject in the world of pro wrestling over the past year. Notably, AEW held one of the biggest crossovers when they had a pay-per-view alongside NJPW back in June, and ever since then, fans have been clamouring for more.

During his recent appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Chris Jericho answered the burning question about a crossover event between AEW and WWE.

"WWE for years had the monopoly on the sport," Jericho said. "It's always great to have competition. I mean we're competition just by proxy — the fact that we're in wrestling. We really don't look at it that way. They do what they do and we do what we do, and both our very successful."

Jericho continued, comparing the event to a Marvel vs. DC crossover:

"That's always a wrestling fan's dream. It'd be like DC versus Marvel, it's probably not going to happen. Now, within our own little universes, we have crossovers with other companies in other countries, but WWE and AEW? No crossover." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, for fans, Chris Jericho's answer seems to be rather definitive. However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between himself and the promotion, as he recently described how a top WWE Executive earned his respect.

A WWE Hall of Famer claims that Chris Jericho was gearing up to return to the Stamford-based promotion before Cody Rhodes dashed his dream

Cody Rhodes shocked fans earlier this year when he not only parted ways with AEW but returned to WWE during WrestleMania 38. While The American Nightmare is away nursing an injury, the star remains the biggest name to make the leap.

Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022 https://t.co/WEoYNZQryF

Speaking on the latest episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair claimed that he believes Cody Rhodes ruined Chris Jericho's WWE return plans.

"I think what Chris was looking for was that deal that Cody jumped on first, to be the first guy to go back [to WWE]. He wouldn’t get nearly the pop that Cody got, so it would be smart for me to just end his career there [AEW]," Flair said. [From 48:38 onward]

Regardless of his possible plans, Chris Jericho is currently one of the biggest AEW stars and has a far more important backstage role than he could have had if he returned to WWE today.

