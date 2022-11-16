Former WWE Champion details how Triple H earned his "eternal respect"

While Triple H is respected by many, he is also a very polarizing figure in the wrestling business. One star who took a while to appreciate The Game's in-ring work is former WWE star, Chris Jericho.

During an episode of RAW in May 2001, The King of Kings tore his quad while facing off in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Benoit, and Chris Jericho. This injury would result in him being on the shelf for more than seven months.

During a recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Y2J stated that The Game, who was severely injured, still wanted to be put into the Walls of Jericho submission hold.

"I went onto the floor and he's just laying there, not even screaming, he's there saying like, 'I think I tore my quad.' And I was like, 'What?! I remember turning him over onto this table and just hearing this "Ahh!" – this real grunt of true pain," Jericho said. "They pushed through the finish, went to the back, and found out Triple H would be out for six months. I am not Triple H's biggest fan, but this guy earned my eternal respect by just how tough he was to go through that." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



This pop was unreal.



(via

20 years ago today, Triple H made his epic return to WWE from a quad injury.This pop was unreal.(via @WWENetwork 20 years ago today, Triple H made his epic return to WWE from a quad injury.This pop was unreal.(via @WWENetwork)https://t.co/FCtoOEGJ77

The Cerebral Assassin returned to the company from injury in January 2002. He would coincidentally beat Chris Jericho in the main event of WrestleMania 18 for the Undisputed WWE Championship a few months later.

Chris Jericho did not see eye-to-eye with Triple H at the start of his WWE career

Before finding mutual respect for one another, the two WWE legends did not always get along all that well. Most notably when a young Jericho joined the company in 1999.

Speaking at the Jericho Chronicles Q&A sessions, the 52-year-old star recounted how The Game treated him when he first arrived at WWE.

"When I first got there, he said 'If you ever need anything, give me a call.' We were in San Jose, and I was trying to find directions to Stockton. I went 'I'll call Triple H, he seems like a nice guy, this will be the start of our friendship.' So I call him, and he's like 'Hello, who's this?' 'It's Chris Jericho. Do you know how to get to Stockton?' 'You want to know how to get to Stockton? Buy a f*****g map.' And I hear this laughter in the background of X-Pac and Road Dogg. He hangs up, and I'm like 'Well there goes that friendship down the toilet.'"

Today, both men are still at the top of the wrestling industry, with Hunter now running the backstage creative department in WWE, while Chris Jericho is still performing in the ring for AEW.

Who is Triple H's greatest-ever WWE rival? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes