"Cody [Rhodes] jumped on first" - Wrestling legend explains why top star needs to retire in AEW after getting snubbed for WWE return

AEW star Chris Jericho might be one of the biggest names in the promotion, but WWE legend Ric Flair believes The OCHO intended to jump to WWE. During a recent podcast episode, The Nature Boy shared why he believes Jericho should retire in AEW.

Chris Jericho is the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Champion and has quickly become the backbone of the promotion. With his new position in the locker room, it seems that the star is now hunkered down. But was the ROH World Champion planning to pick up his Y2J mantle to close off his career?

During the latest episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair speculated that Jericho planned to be WWE-bound but that Cody Rhodes dashed his plans.

"Jericho’s pretty hot right now, he’s doing a good job. He still looks great, he’s working hard. If I were Chris I’d ride out – I think what Chris was looking for was that deal that Cody jumped on first, to be the first guy to go back [to WWE]. He wouldn’t get nearly the pop that Cody got, so it would be smart for me to just end his career there [AEW]," said Flair. [From 48:38 onward]

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BRWrestling Cody Rhodes punched through the glass and threw Chris Jericho on the Dippin' Dots cart Cody Rhodes punched through the glass and threw Chris Jericho on the Dippin' Dots cart 😳 @BRWrestling https://t.co/Qry1z26atm

Chris Jericho seems to have the same idea as Ric Flair since he's recently begun to be more involved in All Elite Wrestling's internal conflict and portrayal. The star even recently hinted at the promotion cutting CM Punk loose, which garnered support from a WCW veteran.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

The AEW star recently recalled an old story where Triple H nearly got him fired from WWE early in his career

While Chris Jericho doesn't seem to be heading back to WWE anytime soon, the star hasn't been consistent within the promotion. Not only did he depart on two different occasions, but once almost got fired because of The Game.

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Chris Jericho beats Triple H on RAW for the WWF Championship. Huge crowd pop! Chris Jericho beats Triple H on RAW for the WWF Championship. Huge crowd pop! https://t.co/6ZOTIJoDBH

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, the veteran recalled being called into Vince McMahon's office and having a heavy talking down-to after he got a ton of heat for working with Chyna - Triple H's then-girlfriend.

"I almost got fired about a month in, I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza and Vince said ‘The problem with you is the drizzling sh*ts. You’re not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You’re green as grass.’ I was like ‘Lighten up dude.’ There was a lot of heat, shall we say." [H/T:Ringside News]

Luckily for Jericho, he won't have to deal with any similar issues with AEW due to his status as a veteran and now locker room leader.

But is the door on a WWE return permanently closed, or will he return to "break the walls down?" Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes