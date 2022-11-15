"Get rid of people who are unprofessional" - Wrestling legend backs Chris Jericho's comments against possibly departing 2-time WWE Champion

Chris Jericho has been more outspoken than most about the still vague details surrounding the infamous "Brawl-Out" and recently even hinted at AEW letting CM Punk loose. In response to his comments, WCW veteran Konnan gave his take on the situation.

CM Punk has seemingly turned most of AEW inside-out if The Elite's account of the backstage brawl is correct. A report notably alleged that Chris Jericho confronted Punk after the brawl and called him "a cancer" for the locker room, making this the second time the veteran slammed the former Second City Saint.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan seemingly agreed with Jericho's latest take on the aftermath of the "Brawl-Out" incident:

"When this first came up I said you need to get rid of people who are unprofessional and don't come to work. I think Jericho is a good locker room leader because he's been there [for] a lot of years and knows everybody and everybody respects him. So he's somebody that could help, [but] I don't know how much power he actually has." [From 03:41 onward]

Chris Jericho seems to be taking his unofficial role as a locker room leader very seriously, as he's taking every opportunity to defend the promotion.

Additionally, the ROH World Champion isn't the only WWE veteran to slam CM Punk and side with The Elite.

While Chris Jericho has become a leader, the veteran seems to have major plans for one of his most creative gimmicks

The OCHO has gone through numerous nicknames and slightly adjusted gimmicks throughout 2022 and has often been called the Master of Reinvention by fans online.

Now that Jericho is slowly achieved nearly everything in wrestling, the veteran has his eyes set on the silver screen.

During his recent appearance on Howie Mandell Does Stuff, Chris Jericho revealed that he's currently working on a graphic novel surrounding his Painmaker gimmick and wants to further develop the character into a serial killer film.

"The idea is to make it into a movie at some point," Jericho said. "That's my overall goal. We're just writing and illustrating the graphic novel now. So the idea is The Painmaker is an intergalactic former serial killer. He's changed his life, and he's not a serial killer anymore, but now he travels the galaxy hunting down other serial killers in different galaxies, different planets."[H/T: WrestlingINC]

Chris Jericho doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and even if he steps away from wrestling, he's already lining up new projects for himself.

However, does this spell an end to his wrestling career, or is the veteran aiming to be a pro wrestler, musician, and actor?

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes