AEW's Chris Jericho details his future plans on expanding one of his most notable gimmicks

Chris Jericho has had numerous gimmicks across his 30-year wrestling career but still finds new ways to reimplement them along the way. The veteran recently sat down to discuss the future of one of his wildest personas yet.

Currently, Chris Jericho is going by The OCHO, which aligns with his reign as the ROH World Champion. But only a few months ago, the 52-year-old went through numerous different monikers, most notably The Influencer and The Wizard, before bringing back his WCW persona, The Lionheart.

During his recent appearance on Howie Mandell Does Stuff, the ROH World Champion revealed that he plans to turn his Painmaker persona into a film character at some point.

"The idea is to make it into a movie at some point," Jericho said. "That's my overall goal. We're just writing and illustrating the graphic novel now. So the idea is The Painmaker is an intergalactic former serial killer. He's changed his life, and he's not a serial killer anymore, but now he travels the galaxy hunting down other serial killers in different galaxies, different planets," said Jericho.

Chris Jericho continued, proposing a shocking twist that The Painmaker could go through in his proposed film.

"What if The Painmaker falls in love and can't help himself, and he has to kill the one he loves?" Jericho asked. "Who knows? The possibilities are endless." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

While Jericho is focusing on other avenues to bring his Painmaker gimmick into, a former ROH World Champion has hinted at retaking the championship from The OCHO.

Chris Jericho might just have reinvented himself in one of the most surprising ways to date

Even at 52, Jericho continues to prove to fans and the wrestling world that he's far from done, as he continues to bring out new and exciting personas into his career.

While fans might still be caught up on his return to his Lionheart persona, Chris Jericho has seemingly moved on.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Fox's reality show, The Masked Singer, featured a costumed pink Dinosaur in a bridal gown, singing in a voice that sounded awfully like The OCHO.

Wrestling fans easily caught on to the unmistakable voice of Jericho. AEW fans have also grown accustomed to the veteran's vocals since his entrance theme is his own voice singing Judas. While it's yet to be believed, this could very well be the strangest persona Chris Jericho has ever taken.

