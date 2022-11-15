Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently revealed that Triple H almost got him fired due to the backstage heat he had with Chyna.

Jericho is currently the Ring of Honor World Champion in All Elite Wrestling. He will be defending the title in a 4-Way match at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. Former WWE stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) will also be part of the match.

Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q & A session, Y2J claimed that Triple H almost got him fired because he had issues with Chyna. The Game and Chyna were in a relationship back in the day.

“I almost got fired about a month in, I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza and Vince said ‘The problem with you is the drizzling sh*ts. You’re not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You’re green as grass.’ I was like ‘Lighten up dude.’ There was a lot of heat, shall we say.” (H/T:Ringside News)

Chris Jericho congratulates Triple H on 25 years in WWE

Chris Jericho and Triple H had their issues in the past, but the two have apparently patched things up since then. The Game celebrated his 25th anniversary with the company a couple of years ago and Jericho recorded a personalized message for him.

"Times and circumstances may change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H," said Jericho. "I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary, to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. Every match we ever had was great. [00:01 - 00:21]

Chris had reportedly been in touch with Vince McMahon about a potential return before the former CEO resigned from the company. Instead, the 52-year-old has signed an extension with AEW and may end his career in the promotion.

It will be interesting to see if Jericho ever appears in WWE again and is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho have one final run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes