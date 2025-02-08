"Abject embarrassment," "Hunter lives rent free" - Fans brutally troll top AEW star after he takes a dig at Triple H

AEW has a fierce rivalry with the WWE. The two promotions have been at war since the formation of All Elite Wrestling, and thousands of fans seem to have picked their side in this feud.

One of AEW's biggest stars at the moment is Will Osprey. Before signing with the Jacksonville-based company, The Aerial Assasin was a red-hot free agent. WWE was also interested in signing him. However, Tony Khan gave him an offer he couldn't refuse. Triple H was reportedly displeased by this move and this resulted in a two-and-fro between the two larger-than-life personalities.

Last year, Osprey took digs at the WWE Chief Content Officer on Dynamite, insinuating that the legend is in the position that he is because he is married to Stephanie McMahon (Vince McMahon's daughter).

Recently, the 2025 Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble took place at Walthamstow, East London. In the titular match, Osperay unexpectedly showed up and delivered a Pedigree to a wrestler named Anita Vaughan, who was cosplaying Triple H. This has led to severe online backlash with fans on X (fka Twitter) criticizing the former AEW International Champion's actions. He was called an embarrassment and a man who was disturbingly obsessed with the future Hall of Famer.

Check the reactions below:

Fans react to Will Ospreay's actions at the Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble. (Image credits: X)

More fan reactions. (Image credits: X)

AEW star Will Ospreay was recently criticized by TNA's Nic Nemeth

A few days ago on AEW Dynamite, a chaotic brawl took place between the team of Ospreay & Kenny Omega and The Don Callis Family. During this segment, The Aerial Assassin delivered an impressive Moonsault from a high altitude. This moment went viral. However, TNA star Nic Nemeth did not like it.

"When you’re fighting someone you hate so much, I hate, no matter what company or what story, when you go into a wrestling spot. I really hate that," said Nemeth. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Nic Nemeth is a former WWE Superstar. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, he was known as Dolph Ziggler.

