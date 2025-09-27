Absent AEW star drops a CM Punk and AJ Lee reference

A popular AEW star has just posted a reference to both CM Punk and AJ Lee amidst their absence from the company. This was done due to his connection to the couple.Last weekend at Wrestlepalooza, Punk and AJ competed alongside one another in mixed-tag team action as they took on another married couple in Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The former Divas Champion showed no signs of ring rust and even helped them win the match by forcing Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow.Danhausen, who is close to the couple, took to X/Twitter to suddenly post a picture alongside cosplayers of both CM Punk and AJ Lee. This seemed to be at a recent wrestling convention, and he joked about being able to finally reunite with them at the event. See the post below.&quot;Found my friends&quot; Danhausen wrote.The Very Nice, Very Evil star is no longer active on AEW TV, with his last appearance being back in December 2023. He has put his focus on the independent circuit and making constant appearances at various wrestling conventions and events.Danhausen posted a picture with AJ Lee following her return to WWEEarlier this month, AJ Lee made her return to WWE after more than a decade to everyone's surprise. This was something no one expected to ever happen again, and it was only fitting that her husband was a big part of this.One of those to react to this blockbuster return was Danhausen, who is close friends with CM Punk. He took to social media to post a completely pixelated photo of himself and AJ. It seems that the two have also become close after meeting through Punk. The original photo can be found here.Danhausen @DanhausenADLINKhttps://t.co/TJIvAtMW5kInterestingly, a few months ago, it was reported that Danhausen had gotten interest from WWE. His current contract was about to come to an end, but this has been extended due to injury time being added. It remains to be seen whether he'll leave the company when this finally expires.