AEW star posts a picture with AJ Lee after she makes her WWE return on SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made a stunning return after a decade. She showed up and brutally attacked the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, for laying hands on her real-life husband, CM Punk. Interestingly, a few moments after The Black Widow returned, AEW star Danhausen posted a blurry picture with her on X. The Very Nice Very Evil star is reportedly close friends with Punk, and it seems like he also has a good relationship with his wife. Here is the unblurry version of the above photograph. Danhausen made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for him. Apart from a brief storyline with Hook, he hasn't done anything of substance in the Jacksonville-based company. It is unlikely that Tony Khan will push him, and it will be wise for the 35-year-old to leave AEW soon. The Very Nice Very Evil star could have a future in WWE NXT. Shawn Michaels might book him better, and he could even become a champion if he joins the Stamford-based company someday. WWE star CM Punk said he would love to make out with his wife on TV again Several years back, CM Punk and AJ Lee were involved in a love storyline. The two made out on TV, and this moment received a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Interestingly, in a 2024 interview with Ringside Collectibles, the Best in the World said that he'd love to make out with his wife on TV again. &quot;Selfishly, yes. I would love to make out with my wife on television again,&quot; said Punk. [H/T: Times of India] CM Punk and AJ Lee got married in 2014. They are one of the most adored wrestling couples worldwide. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them in World Wrestling Entertainment.