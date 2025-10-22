Absent AEW star reacts to Seth Rollins' injury update

In an interesting turn of events, Seth Rollins' recent injury update prompted a reaction from a top AEW star currently on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Many would say that at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins walked away with his biggest win of the year by defeating WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to claim the Crown Jewel Championship. However, he appeared to have injured his shoulder during the match, which caused his group, the Vision, to turn on him in the following episode of RAW. Rollins even had to vacate his World Heavyweight Title because of the injury. Earlier today, the Visionary posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing an arm sling and sipping a cup of coffee with the following message:
"Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻 P.S. I love football."
The post garnered a reaction from many pro-wrestling stars, including absent AEW talent Buddy Matthews. The Best Kept Secret, who has been out with a leg injury since AEW Grand Slam: Australia earlier this year, gave Rollins' post a like.
Rhea Ripley expresses gratitude for her husband and AEW star, Buddy Matthews's support.
Despite working for rival promotions, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have kept their relationship strong by openly supporting each other, mainly on social media. The Eradicator recently expressed her gratitude for her husband in an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, where she mentioned being grateful for Matthews' support.
"Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," Ripley said.
It remains to be seen just when Buddy Matthews will finally make his return to All Elite Wrestling.
