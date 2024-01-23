Absent AEW star reacts to throwback picture with Cody Rhodes with a six-word message

An AEW star recently reacted to a throwback picture with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes with a six-word message. The star would be Tay Melo. The wrestling world has not seen her ever since her pregnancy reveal.

Melo started dating Sammy Guevara in January 2022. The two got engaged in June of the same year in Paris. Two months later, on August 7, 2022, they tied the knot in Orlando, Florida.

Melo’s husband, Sammy, and Cody Rhodes have a lot of history in AEW. They engaged in a feud over the TNT Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Though they were on-screen rivals, in real life, they are close friends. The American Nightmare even attended the couple's wedding.

With that being said, a fan on X/Twitter shared a throwback picture of Melo and Sammy Guevara’s wedding. The photo also features Cody Rhodes standing in the middle of the lovely couple. Tay Melo reacted with a six-word message on the tweet.

“Cool photo the best day ever," Tay Melo shared.

You can check out Tay Melo's tweet below:

What the future has in store for Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara's wrestling careers remains to be seen.

AEW stars Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara recently had a baby girl

Tay Melo and her real-life husband, Sammy Guevara, became parents to their first child on November 28, 2023. The two AEW stars named their baby Luna Melo Guevara. Sammy shared a heartwarming post of his wife and newborn baby girl on X/Twitter, informing his fans about the arrival of his child.

It has almost been two months since baby Luna was born. Melo is still in her postpartum phase of pregnancy, as it usually lasts from six to eight weeks. She has not given any details about her in-ring return.

You can check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

Melo did say that she would return to the ring when she felt ready to come back. Currently, Tay's priority is to take care of her baby girl, Luna. She also added that when she returns, her focus will be on winning gold in the Jacksonville-based company.

