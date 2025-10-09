Absent AEW star sends a message ahead to Ricky Saints regarding his b*tt

Former AEW star Ricky Saints is the reigning NXT Champion. The 35-year-old joined the Stamford-based company earlier this year. From 2020 to 2025, he was signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he held the FTW Title once and the AEW World Tag Team Championship once, with Big Bill. WWE is currently in a partnership with TNA Wrestling. They recently organized a TV special called NXT vs. TNA Showdown, which saw NXT and TNA stars going head-to-head against each other. Before the event, NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative Shawn Michaels, shared a video of NXT Champion Ricky Saints doing pull-ups. The former FTW Champion responded to this clip by saying that people have been tagging him and saying many things about him. Interestingly, absent AEW star Danhausen replied to this comment. In classic Danhausen manner, the Very Nice Very Evil star told Saints that people have been talking about his b*tt. &quot;Ricky they keep talking about your b*tt I saw it in the comments multiple times,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanhausen has not appeared on any All Elite Wrestling programs for a long time. It is unlikely that Tony Khan has plans for him. He might leave the Jacksonville-based company soon. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see him join WWE once he's done with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel wants WWE to sign AEW star DanhausenFormer WWE personality Dutch Mantel rates Danhausen highly. He believes that the 35-year-old would be a perfect fit in World Wrestling Entertainment. &quot;So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway,&quot; Mantell said.Only time will tell what the future holds for Danhausen. Hopefully, he will achieve immense glory in his career.