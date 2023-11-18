"Absolutely should 10000% be the guy to dethrone MJF" - Fans erupt as reports of AEW signing current champion emerge

AEW president Tony Khan may have signed another major star in professional wrestling and will reportedly reveal it at AEW Full Gear 2023. Some fans believe the new signee could possibly dethrone MJF for the AEW World title.

The name in question is none other than current IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. Ospreay's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire in February 2024. According to previous reports, WWE was interested in signing The Aerial Assassin, but it seems the Stamford-based promotion may have to wait as Ospreay could have reportedly inked a deal with Tony Khan.

On Twitter, a fan revealed Andrew Zarian's statement on his Mat Men podcast about Ospreay's signing with AEW:

"Andrew Zarian via Mat Men podcast on who's going to sign the AEW contract at Full Gear: "I was told Will Ospreay. That is a big deal. Huge deal because WWE was actively pursuing him." LET'S GOOOOOOOO."

Fans have given their opinion on the reported signing:

"Absolutely should 10000% be the guy to dethrone MJF."

Dutch Mantell gives his thoughts on whether Will Ospreay should sign with AEW or WWE

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has advised Will Ospreay to join the Stamford-based promotion instead of AEW due to their risky style.

Will Ospreay's contract with NJPW is set to expire in February 2024, and many companies will try to get the IWGP UK Champion in their promotion. However, All Elite Wrestling is the favorite to sign The Aerial Assassin due to his prior association with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran gave his thoughts on Will Ospreay:

"He’s right in that phase of his career that he needs to start turning some big money, because I’ve seen his style and his style is very apt to have an injury, and when he has an injury, your career could be over. I mean he does a lot of great impact moves, but all it takes is him to land on and break his ankle, or twist his knee, to knock a shoulder out, then he’s going to be out of action for at least nine months, In that time, you know nine months in wrestling, it’s a damn near lifetime because things can change." [0:48-1:45]

Mantell shared more concerns:

"What I’m worried about is that he may not be able to do the same moves he did before. See, he doesn’t get over by personality, he doesn’t get over by doing interviews, he gets over by actual grinding and gigging and actually working in the ring, and if you get to a point that you can’t do that, it becomes very difficult. So I would advise him that he needs to make up his mind, if he wants to go to WWE, please go now while the clock is not ticking so fast for you." [1:46-2:26]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments below.

