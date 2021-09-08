Adam Cole reveals the special surprise Britt Baker had for him at AEW All Out 2021 

Adam Cole recently revealed the special surprise AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker had in store during his debut at All Out 2021.

During the All Out Media Scrum, Cole stated that Sunday was one of the "greatest" nights of his life and the favorite moment of his career.

Furthermore, AEW's latest signee revealed how his girlfriend, Britt Baker, made the night all the more special for him.

Cole disclosed that Baker brought his mother and brother to All Out 2021 without him being aware of it. He added that the AEW Women's Champion deserves a lot of credit for making his debut special.

“I’m so excited for the future. Sunday was one of the greatest nights of my life. It was my favorite night of my career. It’s such an exciting time. I knew last minute, Britt (Baker) knew last minute, and Britt made sure she got Momma Chugs and B-Fresh [Adam Cole’s brother] there. It made it even cooler. Britt deserves a ton of credit for that. She surprised me, she didn’t even tell me she was going to do that,” said Adam Cole (H/T - Sescoops)

Adam Cole said joining AEW was a "fairly easy decision"

Adam Cole also opened up about how joining Tony Khan's promotion was a "fairly easy decision" to make since he loved the promotion's programming and its dedicated fanbase.

Cole also stated that he enjoyed hanging out with AEW's crew and knew in his heart that he wanted to join the company.

Adam Cole showed his true colors upon making his debut at All Out as he aligned with The Elite. He attacked Jungle Boy during the closing moments of the PPV and later revealed that he would love to wrestle the youngster in AEW.

They could potentially steal the show if the promotion books a feud between the two.

What do you think about Britt Baker's surprise for Adam Cole at All Out 2021? Do you want Adam Cole and Jungle Boy to lock horns in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

