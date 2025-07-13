Adam Cole’s former WWE rival sends a heartfelt message following disheartening announcement from the AEW star

A former rival cum friend of Adam Cole's during his time in the WWE took to social media to send an emotional message after Cole's heartbreaking announcement on AEW All In. This was Tommaso Ciampa, who's had quite a rivalry with Cole during their time together in WWE NXT, and prior to that in ROH.
During the Zero Hour show at All In last night, it was announced that Adam Cole, who was scheduled to defend his TNT Title at the pay-per-view, is not medically cleared to compete and will have to relinquish his championship. Tony Khan confirmed the same on X while also announcing a Four-Way Match for the vacant TNT Title on the PPV. Right before the match kicked off, The Panama City Playboy came out to address the crowd in an emotional state and hinted at the possibility of retiring due to his health issues.
After the news broke out, several pro wrestling stars reacted to the shocking news and extended their sympathies to Cole. One such star was Tommaso Ciampa, who had a long and storied feud with Cole during their time together in NXT. The Blackheart took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to his former rival.
"One of the best guys I’ve ever shared a ring with. And far more importantly, THE best human I’ve ever shared a locker room with. Sending all of my love and best wishes.💔," Ciampa wrote.
While Cole may be out for the foreseeable future, his fans hope to see him back in the ring healthy soon.
Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole's heartbreaking news from AEW All In
After news about Cole's health issues broke out at All In, several stars in the industry came out in support, offering their support for The Panama City Playboy. Cole's former real-life partner and fellow AEW star, Britt Baker, was among those who shared their messages on social media. The former AEW Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter to react to his heartbreaking announcement.
"💔 #BayBay," Baker wrote.
Britt Baker and Adam Cole began dating in 2017 and were together for eight long years before confirming their split last October. The former couple is reportedly on good terms despite the breakup.
