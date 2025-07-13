Adam Cole’s former WWE rival sends a heartfelt message following disheartening announcement from the AEW star

A former rival cum friend of Adam Cole's during his time in the WWE took to social media to send an emotional message after Cole's heartbreaking announcement on AEW All In. This was Tommaso Ciampa, who's had quite a rivalry with Cole during their time together in WWE NXT, and prior to that in ROH.

Ad

During the Zero Hour show at All In last night, it was announced that Adam Cole, who was scheduled to defend his TNT Title at the pay-per-view, is not medically cleared to compete and will have to relinquish his championship. Tony Khan confirmed the same on X while also announcing a Four-Way Match for the vacant TNT Title on the PPV. Right before the match kicked off, The Panama City Playboy came out to address the crowd in an emotional state and hinted at the possibility of retiring due to his health issues.

Ad

Trending

After the news broke out, several pro wrestling stars reacted to the shocking news and extended their sympathies to Cole. One such star was Tommaso Ciampa, who had a long and storied feud with Cole during their time together in NXT. The Blackheart took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to his former rival.

"One of the best guys I’ve ever shared a ring with. And far more importantly, THE best human I’ve ever shared a locker room with. Sending all of my love and best wishes.💔," Ciampa wrote.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

While Cole may be out for the foreseeable future, his fans hope to see him back in the ring healthy soon.

Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole's heartbreaking news from AEW All In

After news about Cole's health issues broke out at All In, several stars in the industry came out in support, offering their support for The Panama City Playboy. Cole's former real-life partner and fellow AEW star, Britt Baker, was among those who shared their messages on social media. The former AEW Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter to react to his heartbreaking announcement.

Ad

"💔 #BayBay," Baker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker and Adam Cole began dating in 2017 and were together for eight long years before confirming their split last October. The former couple is reportedly on good terms despite the breakup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!