Adam Cole's recent major defeat was "what pro wrestling is all about," says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Adam Cole and MJF recently had one of the most praised matches in wrestling this year. The bout impressed our Sportskeeda Senior Editor so much, that he might just consider it as 'Match of the Year.'

Cole and Friedman were first paired up during the "Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament" and initially loathed one another. Over time, the two built an interesting friendship and became one of the most popular pairings in AEW. However, MJF held something that Adam Cole wanted, and this past weekend, they went to war over it, namely, the AEW World Championship.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter looked back at AEW All In, and noted that the bout between Friedman and Cole was what he'd call the "epitome of pro wrestling."

"Adam Cole and MJF put on such a 'professional' wrestling match. After the match, MJF at the press conference said that they’re a bunch of misfits, this never should’ve happened, 81,000 people, this is not a WWF show. But that match was like the epitome of a pro wrestling match, what pro wrestling is all about."

Adam Cole recently took to social media with a post after his highly praised AEW All In match. The Panama Playboy revealed that the gear he wore during the pay-per-view was a homage to one of his favorite video game characters.

Eric Bischoff was very impressed by Adam Cole and MJF's AEW All In match

The praise for the bout has been pouring in from not only veterans of the industry but also numerous fans online. The story between Friedman and Cole has already been compared to WWE's Bloodline storyline, which similarly is the Stamford-based promotion's most praised angle.

In a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff praised the AEW match and even noted that MJF especially has a lot left to show fans.

"So impressed. I think MJF, we’re still not seeing the best of MJF yet. That’s still to come. He’s already, in my opinion, the most valuable guy on that roster without even a hesitation. He’s the most valuable person in that company. And he’s only gonna get more valuable."

Additionally, Bischoff was very curious about who in AEW booked the angle and especially the finish. The veteran even implored AEW to elevate the person behind the booking.

