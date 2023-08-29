Major AEW name reveals his All In gear was inspired by an infamous character

AEW All In was the promotion's biggest pay-per-view yet, and many stars took their gear very seriously. While it wasn't too elaborate, Adam Cole paid homage to one of his favorite characters through his entrance gear.

Cole's love for video games is well-known, and the star often streams on Twitch. Of all the franchises he usually plays, the Borderlands is one of his favorites, most notably the Handsome Jack character. Handsome Jack is notably the franchise's best-received villain.

In a recent X-post, Adam Cole revealed that his All Elite Wrestling All In gear paid homage to the villainous character:

"On the biggest night of my career in front of 81k people at #AEWAllIn, I had to pay tribute to the greatest Video Game villain of all time. The “God Damn Hero.” #HandsomeJack @Borderlands," Cole posted.

Cole recently came back from a serious injury that nearly ended his career. During the recent All In media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the Panama Playboy's return. According to Khan, even if Adam Cole never wrestled again, he'd still have kept him signed, no matter the outcome.

Missed out on All Elite Wrestling All In? Catch up with the results right here.

Adam Cole recently opened up about his backstage interactions with CM Punk in AEW

The Second City Saint has become the center of controversy again after allegedly getting into a scuffle with Jack Perry during All In. In light of all the negative perceptions of him, what does a star like Adam Cole think about CM Punk?

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Cole reflected on the few instances he met CM Punk backstage:

"I've had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I've arrived and that's pretty cool." [H/T: Fightful].

Adam Cole is not the only star on the roster with nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk. In light of this, could the reports of the roster's feelings about him be exaggerated? Unfortunately, fans might never know.

