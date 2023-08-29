WWE legend believes AEW World Champion MJF hasn't reached his peak yet

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has notably impressed many with his current run alongside Adam Cole. However, according to Eric Bischoff, this is only the beginning for the star.

MJF's pairing with Cole initially came out of nowhere, and at first, the two men seemed to hate one another. However, over time, they bonded and became very good friends. Their friendship was recently put to the test at All In, but the two men cemented their bond even further.

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff had some serious praise for MJF and called him the "most valuable person" in AEW:

“So impressed. I think MJF - we’re still not seeing the best of MJF yet. That’s still to come. He’s still a child as far as his career, he’s got so much more to give, to grow, to learn, and to experience along the way. It’s only going to make him better. He’s already – in my opinion – the most valuable guy on that roster without even a hesitation. He’s the most valuable person in that company. And he’s only gonna get more valuable.” (01:13:20 – 01:14:11)

MJF recently addressed the rumors of internal strife in the AEW locker room. Additionally, the star boldly claimed that he is now ready to become the face of the promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised whoever was behind booking the AEW match

The story between MJF and Adam Cole has been praised by many, especially how their pairing came out of nowhere. Sadly, Roderick Strong has continued to be let down by Cole and recently took to social media to react to All In's conclusion.

Continuing in the same episode, Bischoff seemed to have an inkling of who could have booked the bout and urged those in power to continue to give them opportunities:

"Somebody is paying attention. Somebody laid this match out and whoever that person is? Their salrary should be doubled. Their finger should always be on the trigger. Whoever put this together did an amazing job, and I would guess it’s a collaboration. Keep those people together. Listen to those people. Give them more opportunities. That kind of finish, that kind of storytelling will grow the audience." (01:21:23 – 01:22:06).

The nWo member has notably been very critical of AEW, making his comments here stand out. It remains to be seen if the booking ahead will continue to impress Eric Bischoff in this way.

