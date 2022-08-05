Adam Cole sends warning to fellow AEW Stars following Dynamite

AEW star Adam Cole has warned former friends the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) following this week's Dynamite.

Along with Matt and Nick Jackson, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly, Cole formed the faction The Undisputed Elite. The Owen Hart Cup Winner was out of in-ring action for a couple of months due to a concussion he suffered in June.

This week, Cole returned to Dynamite. While he was still not medically cleared to compete, he highlighted the upcoming tournament for the Trios Championship. With the assistance of reDRagon, the AEW star turned on The Young Bucks, much to everyone's surprise.

The former NXT Champion took to Twitter to seemingly warn his former friends:

"Let me lead, or get your puppy a** back on the porch. #AdamColeBayBay," Cole tweeted.

Check out his uncensored tweet here.

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page came to Matt and Nick Jackson's aid, seemingly hinting at a reunion among the original 'The Elite' members.

The wrestling world shared hilarious reactions to Adam Cole's warning

Barely a few days into his return, the wrestling fraternity has already turned into a frenzy. After the segment featuring The Undisputed Elite, a child from the audience was seen sobbing at Cole's betrayal.

Additionally, the wrestling world instantly reacted to Cole's tweet, telling other AEW stars to pave the way for him to become the leader.

One fan shared a gif of Wardlow being held back by security with the caption "Sir, how dare you."

Another user shared an image of the crying boy:

Another user referenced their time in the Bullet Club, sharing a gif of Kenny Omega:

A fan shared a gif from the show Schitt's Creek and claimed that they were unaware of what Cole meant:

One user shared a gif of Omega:

The AEW star seems to be vying to be part of the newly introduced Trios Championship and become the inaugural champion. However, it is yet to be seen whether the possibility will become a reality or not.

Do you think The Young Bucks should team up with Hangman Page against Adam Cole and reDRagon for the Trios Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far