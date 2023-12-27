Adam Copeland credits 64-year-old WWE Hall of Famer for being a part of the wrestling business

Adam Copeland has been a pioneer of the wrestling business for a long time. But it was his heroes who paved the way for guys like him to become a part of this world and Copeland recently decided to open up about it.

That star in question is 'The Icon' Sting. At the time Copeland was beginning his career, Sting was the poster boy for WWE's rival competitor, WCW. Despite knowing each other for years, it was not until 2023 in AEW that The Rated-R Superstar and The Franchise found themselves part of the same locker room.

During a recent conversation with 3NT Wrestling, Adam opened up about Sting's influence on his career.

"I've said before, anyone within the industry, part of the reason they got into the industry is because of a guy like Sting. He's universally respected, universally loved, not just by the fan base, but by the people in the industry because he's a class act. I can't say enough about the man."

He continued:

"We've been friends for years, but to now actually share a locker room with him, to share the same space in the ring with him, he has an aura. Some people just have it, some people don't. He has it in spades. [He's] so much fun to be out there with, and I'm really, really glad that I've been a small part of this final leg of his career." [2:00 - 2:43]

Adam Copeland wants to start a faction with an upcoming AEW star

Adam Copeland has been on the top of his game ever since he made his AEW debut at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, being a veteran of the business, the former WWE champion has always been keen on giving back and helping young talent thrive.

During the same interview, Copeland stated that he wanted to reach out to young AEW star Griff Garrison to possibly start a faction and bring him into the spotlight.

“It’s something that I haven’t even contemplated yet, but if I’m looking at the roster, I see a guy like Griff Garrison, and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That’s a guy that I’ve already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.'"

Adam Copeland is currently slated to battle his long-time best friend, Christian Cage for the AEW TNT championship in a No Disqualification Match at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view.

Do you think Adam Copeland would become the new TNT champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video from 3NT Wrestling and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.