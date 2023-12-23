"Copeland probably just saved his AEW career" - Fans react to the WWE Hall of Famer wanting to join hands with 25-year-old star

AEW star Adam Copeland recently spoke about potentially starting up a faction in All Elite Wrestling. Copeland's comments about including a 25-year-old star in the group have created a lot of buzz on social media.

The star in question is Griff Garrison who signed with AEW in 2021. Garrison has wrestled on AEW TV countless times and was a part of The Varsity Blonds tag team with Brian Pillman Jr. (Lexis King in WWE). However, the latter has yet to find his path to success as he's currently being used as an enhancement talent in the company.

Griff Garrison may get his moment in 2024 as WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made some interesting comments about the 25-year-old star.

"It's something that I haven't even contemplated yet, but if I'm looking at the roster... I see a guy like Griff Garrison and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That's a guy that I've already been reaching out to."

Expand Tweet

Fans believe Copeland's comments might have saved Garrison's career:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW's Adam Copeland opens up on the creation of The Judgement Day

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has finally opened up about the creation of WWE's The Judgement Day faction.

Speaking in an interview with the 3NT Wrestling podcast, Adam Copeland shared why he wanted to include Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgement Day.

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

Copeland added:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'" [H/T: Fightful]

What is your favorite moment of The Judgement Day in WWE? Let us now in the comments below.