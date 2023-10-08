Adam Copeland (Edge) explains the challenge he faced on AEW debut

Adam Copeland signed with AEW and debuted at WrestleDream pay-per-view in one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling. The Rated R Superstar recently reflected on his debut and explained his challenges on his arrival.

The former WWE Champion made his shocking arrival and came to the aid of Darby Allin and the Legend Sting after they were beaten down by the TNT Champion Christain Cage, Luchasauras, and Nick Wayne.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his feelings while standing in an AEW ring at WrestleDream.

"The realization fully hit when I was staring at Sting in the ring," Copeland said. "I know WWE like the back of my hand. I know Edge. I don't know AEW. It's new to me. That is very exciting for me. It's like starting from scratch, but with a lot more experience." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

AEW's Adam Copeland reveals honest thoughts after ending his feud with The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut at WrestleDream, and despite his arrival being reported all over social media, it was still a shocking moment for many.

Speaking with The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Rated R Superstar detailed his creative direction after his feud with The Judgement Day ended.

"Honestly, it was after Judgment Day because okay, that story is done. So, hm? It was nothing from either part, there’s no ill will, there’s no hard feelings at all. I’m actually really happy about that because I love that company. It was just really at a certain point, you’ve been here 25 years — I was contracted for ten matches a year. I offered more because I thought, hey if I’m around more, I can contribute more and we can do deeper storylines but to their point, and it’s a very good point, [if] you’re around more, it feels less special and I know that," Adam Copeland said. [H/T-Fightful]

The Rated R Superstar had a year-long rivalry with The Judgment Day, which ended at WrestleMania 39 after he defeated Demon Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

While Copeland mostly worked on a lighter schedule during his second run with the Stamford-based company from 2020 to 2023, The Ultimate Opportunist stated that he intends to perform regularly in All Elite Wrestling.

"I know that can end up being the case with AEW, when it becomes a pattern, people go, ‘Okay, it’s that guy again’. But, I’m trying to look at the positives of that. I can do deeper. I can tell deeper stories this way instead of popping in every three months here and there," Copeland said. [H/T - Fightful]

