Adam Copeland (Edge) shares his honest feelings about ending his feud with The Judgment Day

At AEW Wrestledream, Adam Copeland surprised the professional wrestling world by making his debut for the Jacksonville-based company. The WWE Hall of Famer in the process ended his 25-year association with the sports entertainment giant.

Speaking on the post-show media scrum, the 49-year-old showed excitement for his future in AEW and talked about the potential fresh matchups.

During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Adam Copeland revealed there was no real direction for him after the culmination of his feud with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest).

While the Rated R Superstar wanted to contribute more, WWE thought more exposure would make his appearances less special.

“Honestly, it was after Judgment Day because okay, that story is done. So, hm? It was nothing from either part, there’s no ill will, there’s no hard feelings at all. I’m actually really happy about that because I love that company. It was just really at a certain point, you’ve been here 25 years — I was contracted for ten matches a year. I offered more because I thought, hey if I’m around more, I can contribute more and we can do deeper storylines but to their point, and it’s a very good point, [if] you’re around more, it feels less special and I know that," Adam Copeland said. (H/T-Fightful)

The former WWE Champion implied that he intends to perform regularly in AEW instead of working once in a few months which would allow him to achieve greater depth in his storytelling.

"I know that can end up being the case with AEW, when it becomes a pattern, people go, ‘Okay, it’s that guy again’. But, I’m trying to look at the positives of that. I can do deeper. I can tell deeper stories this way instead of popping in every three months here and there," Copeland said.(H/T - Fightful)

An AEW star has a warning for Adam Copeland after his jump from WWE

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, Ricky Starks recently sent a harsh warning to Adam Copeland after his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

The Absolute said he was the only Top Dog in the company who could use the Spear and asked the Rated R Superstar to stop using the maneuver.

"I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it's me. We have to nip that in the bud. It's just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don't tug on Superman's cape, don't p*ss in the wind, and don't do the spear. I don't want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I'll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear," Ricky Starks said. (H/T - Fightful)

The 33-year-old also added that he had the best spear in business.

