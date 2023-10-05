Adam Copeland (Edge) explains how The Undertaker influenced him to join AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland has been the talk of the town since he arrived in All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about how The Undertaker indirectly influenced him to join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Undertaker consistently reinvented his on-screen character throughout his career, making him one of the all-time greats. The Rated-R Superstar is seemingly motivated by his former rival to take up new challenges, which has led him to join All Elite Wrestling.

In a chat with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer praised The Deadman and expressed his desire to test himself against the current crop of stars.

"There is a reason The Undertaker lasted as long as he did," Copeland said. "He thrived on challenges and challenged himself to recreate his character and to see if he could hang with those new talents. For me, it's really significant to have a blank canvas at this point in my career." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Booker T reacts to Adam Copeland signing with AEW

Adam Copeland (Edge) debuted in AEW during the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Booker T recently commented on Copeland's decision to join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Copeland did the right thing as he could mentor several talents in AEW.

"As far as Edge goes, like I said, he has made his career, he has done everything, and to be able to give back a little bit? From a mentor’s perspective, I think he’s doing the right thing."

The NXT commentator added:

"Still get paid a whole lot of money to not do a whole lot and beat my body up – I think he’s doing the right thing. I think at the end of the day, you got to do what’s right for you and your family. I think if you do that, it’s not going to matter what anybody else thinks about it." (01:50 - 02:20)

