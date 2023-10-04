Booker T weighs in on whether Edge (Adam Copeland) made the right decision to leave WWE for AEW

AEW recently signed one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling when Adam Copeland (Edge) debuted during the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Booker T has commented on Copeland's decision to join the Tony Khan-led company.

Booker T and Copeland share a storied history, as they have faced each other in numerous matches. The two even had a one-on-one bout at WrestleMania X8, where The Rated-R Superstar emerged victorious.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Copeland did the right thing by joining All Elite Wrestling as he could mentor several up-and-coming talents in the promotion.

"As far as Edge goes, like I said, he has made his career, he has done everything, and to be able to give back a little bit? From a mentor’s perspective, I think he’s doing the right thing."

The NXT announcer highlighted that Copeland's decision was right for him and his family.

"Still get paid a whole lot of money to not do a whole lot and beat my body up – I think he’s doing the right thing. I think at the end of the day, you got to do what’s right for you and your family. I think if you do that, it’s not going to matter what anybody else thinks about it." (01:50 - 02:20)

Booker T initially reacted to Adam Copeland's AEW debut in a previous episode of The Hall of Fame podcast and claimed he wasn't surprised to see The Rated-R Superstar make the jump.

Booker T believes that Adam Copeland knows exactly what he wants in AEW

During a recent interview with CBS, Adam Copeland explained why he decided to leave WWE and sign with AEW. The veteran felt that the Stamford-based promotion did not have any significant creative plans for him before his exit.

In the same episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker speculated that The Rated-R Superstar seemingly plans to help his fellow performers in his AEW run.

"I think with Edge into the mix, I think he has his head on his shoulders, I think he knows exactly what he wants. I think Edge knows exactly why he’s there, and if I know Edge, it’s not about him and more so than ‘I’m a [sic] get mine, but let me try to help everything else out along the way.’ That’s where I see Edge." (05:54 - 06:15)

Based on his comments at the WrestleDream media scrum, Copeland seems optimistic about his run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. It will be interesting to see how he can help his new company scale new heights.

