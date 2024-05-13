Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to call out former WWE champion for a match at Double or Nothing

AEW has just announced that Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) will have a face-to-face confrontation with his potential Double or Nothing opponent next week on Dynamite. This would be Malakai Black.

For the past few months, the House of Black has been haunting Copeland, and they have been interested in his TNT Championship. The other two members of the faction have already had a shot at the title but none of them were successful in taking it from the Rated-R Superstar.

Last night on Rampage, Adam Copeland called out Malakai Black for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at Double or Nothing. The former WWE Superstar will have a chance to respond this week on Dynamite as they have been given time to address their potential match at Double or Nothing. This could end up being Malakai's first singles PPV match.

"#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! Everett, WA | LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork Something is awakening within the #TNT Champion, @RatedRCope. How will House of Black's @malakaiblxck respond to the champ's challenge at #AEWDoN? Find out THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite!"

Adam Copeland reveals he could lose his TNT Championship to a certain former WWE Superstar

Last night on Collision, Adam Copeland defended his TNT Championship in another Cope Open match against Kyle O'Reilly. The former NXT Superstar pushed him to the limits, and Copeland barely escaped with his title in hand as the two Canadians went at it in the ring.

After Collision, the Rated-R Superstar was interviewed regarding his match. He revealed that it felt more special as he was with someone who fought back from a major injury to be back in the ring, just like himself. He then boldly claimed that should O'Reilly ever challenge him again in the future, he could very much leave with the TNT Championship.

"It's a night like this that I know I'm not sleeping 'cause I'm gonna be buzzing after that thing. Vancouver brought it and I know they were with their hometown boy, and I get it and I don't blame them. You know, Kyle [O'Reilly] is coming back off a really bad injury and if there's anybody who can relate to that, it's me. And what he brought tonight, man, I got to tell ya, if he gets another shot at this, there's a good chance he's walking away with this. He's that good. So, Kyle, strangely... Thank you." [1:13 - 1:52]

Adam Copeland taking on Malakai Black could end up being one of his hardest challenges since becoming champion, and someone of Black's caliber should not be underestimated. Fans will have to stay tuned to Dynamite for this match to be made official following their confrontation.

