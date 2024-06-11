Adam Copeland (fka Edge) jokingly claims another AEW star is at fault for his untimely injury

The sixth annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view marked the five-year anniversary of the young promotion. The 12-match event featured surprises and title changes, but not everything was positive as Adam Copeland suffered a serious injury. Following a new timeline for his return, the multi-time champion has managed to lay the blame on a very familiar face.

The former Edge of WWE joined AEW in October 2023 and immediately began working with longtime friend and rival Christian Cage in a lengthy program surrounding the TNT Championship. The Rated R Superstar's fourth All Elite match saw him fail to win the title from Captain Charisma, and while he won the gold three weeks later at Worlds End, Cage immediately won it back by using Killswitch's title shot earned don the pre-show.

The former Sexton Hardcastle regained the TNT Championship on Dynamite in late March but was then stripped of the title after Double or Nothing due to the leg injury suffered in the Barbed Wire Steel Cage win over Malakai Black.

Following successful surgery, Copeland recently indicated regret over the Double or Nothing spot. Sports Illustrated now reports that the 50-year-old could be on the shelf for four to six months. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer managed to jokingly blame the injury on the man he is a 7-time tag team champion with - childhood friend Christian aka William Jason "Jay" Reso.

"Maybe this is all somehow Jay’s fault. Always remember I took Jay’s championship to new heights," Adam Copeland joked.

The last standard tag team bout for the tag team known as Edge & Christian came on March 29, 2011. The Canadian duo defeated Alberto Del Rio and Brodus Clay in the 8-minute RAW opener that night.

Christian Cage and others set for special edition of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the special one-year anniversary edition of Collision for this Saturday, June 15. The episode will air live at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, in the usual 8 pm ET timeslot on TNT.

AEW seemingly had a bad behind-the-scenes experience at a recent Collision. The current line-up for the 49th episode is as follows:

The House of Black returns

Christian Cage hosts a Father's Day Special

No DQ: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin (everyone banned from ringside)

The Patriarchy looks to be down a man this Saturday as Nick Wayne is booked for AAA Triplemania XXXII in Tijuana. He is scheduled to team up with Cima and Willie Mack to take on Team AAA and Team Crash.

AEW's Kyle Fletcher was originally scheduled to be on Wayne's team, but Mack replaced him for an unknown reason. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and QT Marshall are also scheduled.

