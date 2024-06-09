Top AEW Executive calls out Collision venue for being "subpar"

AEW seemingly had a bad experience at a recent event. The young promotion is often debuting in new markets, and making relationships with partners in those locations. However, one new partnership seems to be on the rocks already after an official publicly lashed out.

This past Saturday's Collision episode aired live from Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This was All Elite Wrestling's debut in the market, and just over 2,000 tickets had been distributed before the show began. FTR vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a time-limit draw served as the opener, while the main event saw Orange Cassidy defeat Kyle O'Reilly.

AEW's Chief Operating Officer took to X/Twitter to call out Mid-America Center, which is owned by the City of Council Bluff but operated by Caesars Entertainment. Kosha Irby, who has been with the company since February, tweeted praise to the fans and the city but took a jab at the arena.

Trending

"Council Bluffs is home to fantastic fans, a charming city, and a subpar venue partner! For those who chose #AEWCollision on TV or in person, thank you!" Kosha Irby wrote.

Expand Tweet

After fans suggested Irby may have meant "superb" instead of "subpar," the former Professional Bull Riders Chief Marketing Officer doubled down with a GIF.

"I said what I said!" reads the GIF shared by Kosha Irby.

Expand Tweet

The company has not publicly commented on Irby's remarks as of this writing. He remains active with fans on social media.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling now have six matches confirmed for the 2024 Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Forbidden Door card will be finalized over the next two weeks. The current line-up reads like this:

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

Winner Takes All: TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the vacant TNT Championship: Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty or Dante Martin vs. participants TBD

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty or Dante Martin vs. participants TBD IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. International Champion Will Ospreay

Forbidden Door 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback