Adam Copeland (fka Edge) posts a surprising video update 12 hours after surgery

Former TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently provided an update after suffering a brutal injury. The Rated R Superstar will miss several months of action in AEW.

Last month at the Double or Nothing PPV event, Adam Copeland defended his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Cage Match. The former WWE Champion broke his tibia after jumping from the top of the cage onto Black. Copeland defeated Black to retain his TNT Championship, however, was stripped of the title on the post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite.

On his Instagram account, Adam Copeland confirmed that he has had surgery for his broken Tibia. The Rated R Superstar further revealed that he is on the road to recovery but will not be able to make it to the Forbidden Door PPV to face an NJPW star.

Jim Cornette reacts to Adam Copeland's controversial spot at Double or Nothing

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Adam Copeland jumping off the cage during his TNT Title match against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. Following the risky spot, Copeland broke his Tibia and will likely be out of action for several months.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former manager praised Copeland. However, he also pointed out that the Rated R Superstar is busy doing things that shall not be done in a squared circle.

“Edge is a great person. He is a great guy and a great talent. He has had a wonderful career. He could work, he could talk but he is not either setting an example or teaching any of these guys anything. Instead of teaching them what not to do and giving them matches with him, whether he puts them over or not, that elevates them in the ring, their talent and teach some kind of timing and experience or whatever. He is just doing the same stupid sh*t that they are doing."

The Rated R Superstar has been facing a lot of backlash after doing the controversial spot at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see if he responds on social media.