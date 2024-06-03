Jim Cornette blasts top AEW star: "A 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer doing garbage matches"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has taken it to a top AEW star and accused him of doing garbage matches in what can be seen as a scathing assessment. Cornette is known for taking shots at stars, and he recently blasted former TNT Champion Adam Copeland.

Cornette discussed Adam Copeland's Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing, which came under a lot of scrutiny. The former WWE star suffered a fractured tibia after he jumped off the top of the cage and landed on his feet. He has since been stripped of the TNT title and will be taking some time off to recover.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran said Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is an experienced star, but instead of teaching young talents what not to do in the ring, he is doing the same thing.

Trending

“Edge is a great person. He is a great guy and a great talent. He has had a wonderful career. He could work, he could talk but he is not either setting an example or teaching any of these guys anything. Instead of teaching them what not to do and giving them matches with him, whether he puts them over or not, that elevates them in the ring, their talent and teach some kind of timing and experience or whatever. He is just doing the same stupid sh*t that they are doing."

He continued and said Copeland is doing 'garbage matches':

"But he is 50 years old and he is giving them the idea that this is the sh*t they ought to f**king be doing. A 50-year-old Hall of Fame talent doing garbage matches in a vanity project promotion is sad whether he means well or not.” [1:11 - 2:08]

Teddy Long gives his take on Adam Copeland’s injury at AEW Double or Nothing

Teddy Long is someone who has seen a lot in the wrestling world, and he is the latest name to shed light on what happened with Adam Copeland during his match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing.

The Hall of Famer also had the same line of thought as Jim Cornette and voiced it on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

"I think we all get like that. You know what I mean, I think we all experience. I have had that same experience not in the ring, but in the gym. I started doing stuff, and I knew better and I had to kick myself, like hey, you are not that young guy anymore. You can't be doing this, and I had to understand that if I hurt myself I wouldn't be able to train at all. So we have to come to reality and just you know, cut back on like me."

AEW fans will hope that Adam Copeland makes a full recovery and that he returns soon to continue his journey.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback