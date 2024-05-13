Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recalls dangerous spot with WWE legend while they had major heat in real life

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently spoke about an iconic spot he had with a former AEW star during their match in WWE almost two decades ago. The legend in question is Matt Hardy.

The two had real-life heat during the mid-2000s and a lot of this translated into storylines and included several great matches between the two. At Unforgiven in 2005, the two were part of a steel cage match. At one point in the match, Hardy jumped from the top of the steel cage and hit the Rated-R Superstar with a leg drop.

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Copeland talked about the match and how they were able to go about with the match despite having real-life heat. He spoke about how they were professional about it, and due to having natural chemistry, it came easy to them. Talking about the leg drop spot, he mentioned how he had full trust in Hardy to connect with the move safely.

"Even with everything that him and I have been through, that has never been a doubt in my mind. You know we'd all worked each other so much, and we all just had natural chemistry with each other, and you're pros. So you just got to have a lot of faith in a person, you got to have a lot of trust in a person and generally speaking, those moves are usually worse on the person doing them. You just got to lie there and just..okay." [0:25 - 0:52]

Adam Copeland says he and Matt Hardy have buried the hatchet already

In the same interview, Adam Copeland addressed him and Matt Hardy not being on good terms for some time. He mentioned how it did not last long contrary to what the fans thought. They had already quickly settled things and moved on from what happened between them.

"I mean, honestly, it wasn't that long. I think kind of once we went through that and once we both realized, okay, still the same guys and still have the same chemistry, still have the same everything. So, I feel like the fan base took a lot longer to come around to the idea that we were okay than we did. It was pretty quickly, and then you just got to move on." (H/T CVV)

Despite it being decades already since what was arguably one of the peaks of their careers, both Adam Copeland and Matt Hardy are still going strong and putting on great matches as top veterans in the industry.

