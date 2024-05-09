Edge, aka Adam Copeland, details when he buried the hatchet with long-time WWE rival

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland aka Edge received a grand exit from the Stamford-based promotion after his win over Sheamus on SmackDown. Recently, The Rated-R Superstar revealed when he buried the hatchet with a popular star and his on-screen rival.

During the Ruthless Aggression era, Edge and Lita's affair created controversy, which became an on-screen feud between The Rated-R Superstar and Matt Hardy. The two superstars have had differences in the past during their time in WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Adam Copeland talked about when he buried the hatchet with Matt Hardy, and revealed that it didn't happen that long ago. The Rated-R Superstar also stated the two have the same chemistry after their fallout, and it took a while for the fans to understand that the two have resolved their past issues.

"I mean, honestly, it wasn't that long. I think kind of once we went through that and once we both realized, okay, still the same guys and still have the same chemistry, still have the same everything. So, I feel like the fan base took a lot longer to come around to the idea that we were okay than we did. It was pretty quickly, and then you just got to move on." [H/T: CVV]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, aka Adam Copeland, on retiring from in-ring competition

Edge's retirement came as a shock, as The Rated-R Superstar was ruling the division as the World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, Copeland left the title in the middle of the ring and retired from in-ring competition.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Copeland revealed that Vince McMahon gave him a call and informed him about his retirement a few days after he defeated Alberto Del Rio for the title at WrestleMania 28 in Atlanta.

"So I drove up here, because I just bought this house, drove up here was sitting on my deck, and I got a call from Vince. And he told me, 'We're told you gotta retire!' And I went, 'Oh, right!'"

Check out the video below:

Copeland further revealed they had plans for Del Rio to win the title in a Ladder match following the event. The Rated-R Superstar's last televised match before coming back in 2020 was at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Atlanta, Georgia.

Later, Edge appeared and helped Christian win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Ladder match against Alberto Del Rio. He made several on-screen appearances for WWE before returning to action.

What are your thoughts on Edge? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback