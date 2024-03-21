Adam Copeland (fka Edge) receives one-word message from Matt Cardona following AEW title win

AEW star Adam Copeland was sent a one-word message by his former WWE colleague Matt Cardona following his recent title win.

The Rated-R Superstar accomplished his mission of dethroning Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in an I Quit match on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Copeland defeated The Patriarch despite interference from Nick Wayne and Killswitch.

On the heels of the massive victory, The Ultimate Opportunist was congratulated by NWA star Matt Cardona. He worked closely with Copeland during their time together in WWE and was a member of his heel stable La Familia alongside fellow Edge-Head Brian Myers. Cardona has even cited the former WWE Champion as a dream opponent.

Taking to X/Twitter, The King of the Indies congratulated Adam Copeland for becoming the new TNT Champion in AEW.

"Congrats!"

Matt Cardona reacted to facing AEW star Danhausen

Matt Cardona was released from WWE in April 2020. The former Long Island Iced Z has been putting out some of his best work as a performer since then. Cardona is currently signed to the NWA and wrestles extensively in the independent scene.

The self-proclaimed Indy God made a couple of appearances in AEW. He even participated in an eight-man tag match at All Out 2020 but did not pen a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it has been revealed that Cardona will soon go one-on-one with AEW star Danhausen.

The X/Twitter profile of Game Changer Wrestling announced that Danhausen would take on The Internet Sensation on March 25, 2024 at GCW Role Model.

Cardona, a former GCW World Champion, expressed his disbelief at being booked in the match. Danhausen responded to the former by claiming that Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, had approved the match.

"I am going to come over and break your toys. Chelsea approved the match. We are old, good time friends from ROH," wrote Danhausen.

Danhausen was last seen in an AEW ring on the Zero-Hour pre-show of the 2023 pay-per-view Worlds End. The Michigan native came up short in a battle royale for a future shot at the TNT Championship, which would eventually be won by Killswitch.

