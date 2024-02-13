Adam Copeland (fka Edge) receives a strong message from top AEW star

Adam Copeland was on the receiving end of some harsh words from an AEW star recently. The Hall of Famer has been having great matches of late, and he challenged a star to a match on Dynamite for this week.

The name in question is none other than Daniel Garcia. After defeating the Patriarchy with the help of FTR a few weeks back, he claimed to be next in line to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Copeland suggested that they have a match on Dynamite, and the winner would face Christian for the title. Now, Garcia has taken to Twitter to send a warning to his opponent and said:

“Adam said that me going for the TNT title is taking food off his table. He’s done it all at the highest level for longer than I’ve even been alive. You got a whole feast at your table, time for me to get bite. Let’s get it. DG for TNT 🔜.”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Kelly thinks Tony Khan loves Daniel Garcia and wants him in AEW

Daniel Garcia’s popularity has gone over the roof recently, and Kevin Kelly thinks Tony Khan would love nothing more than to keep him in AEW.

Kelly was speaking on Wrestling Observer Live when he said he loves Garcia and his wrestling style. He also noted that TK will do whatever he can to keep him in the company.

"I love the kid [Daniel Garcia]. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it's, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’ That’s interesting."

If Garcia indeed defeats Edge to become the number one contender for Christian Cage’s TNT Title, it would be a sign of approval from Tony Khan.

Do you think Daniel Garcia will defeat Adam Copeland? Tell us in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE