Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seemingly teases 2-time WWE champion's arrival in AEW

Adam Copeland may have teased the arrival of a two-time WWE champion in AEW with his recent comment on Instagram. The name being discussed is Copeland's former stablemate, Brian Myers.

The 38-year-old signed with WWE in 2006, performing in the developmental territory before moving to SmackDown alongside Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Myers and Cardona ultimately combined forces with Copeland and were known as The Edgeheads. The heel duo helped the Hall of Famer win numerous matches and later became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

On the latest episode of Collison, Cardona answered The Rated-R Superstar's Cope Open challenge but could not secure the TNT Championship. Following the match, Copeland shared a heartwarming post, reflecting on his time with The Indy God and Brian Myers in WWE. He also praised the duo's growth as pro wrestlers.

Myers responded to Copeland's post with the following comment:

"Forever grateful," he wrote.

Interestingly, the Hall of Famer asked Myers when they would face each other inside the ring.

"When do we dance?" wrote Copeland.

The Rated-R Superstar and Myers' interaction could be a hint about the latter's potential arrival in AEW. Considering their storied history, a match between the two might materialize shortly.

You can view a screenshot of the exchange below:

Adam Copeland replies to Brian Myers' comment on Instagram [Image source: Copeland's IG profile]

Wrestling legend praises Adam Copeland's recent match

Adam Copeland is the current AEW TNT Champion. On the March 20, 2024, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, he faced his friend-turned-nemesis Christian Cage in the main event. It was an "I Quit" match with the TNT Title on the line, which saw The Rated-R Superstar reign supreme.

In a chat with Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter heavily praised Copeland and Cage's hard-hitting showdown.

"They [Cage and Copeland] both seemed like they were in their prime. They were both very hungry. They're both old-school wrestlers. They're not ancient. They're old-school wrestlers. And they put on. Let's call it a five-star match out of four stars. It was that intense. It was that good."

It was the 50-year-old star's second TNT Championship win in AEW. Copeland previously dethroned The Patriarch at Worlds End 2023, but his reign was short-lived.

