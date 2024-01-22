Adam Copeland (fka Edge) sends a message to 15-time champion ahead of blockbuster match on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland has been turning heads with his AEW run lately with some of the best in-ring performances of his career. Moreover, the 11-time world champion had a huge statement to make before his upcoming bout at Dynamite for another multi-time champion.

The star in question is the popular NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. As announced earlier, Copeland is set to battle Suzuki on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, emanating from Savannah, Georgia.

The 15-time champion has made sporadic appearances for Tony Khan's promotion in the past, wrestling the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. His last bout inside the AEW ring took place against Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship back in October 2023.

With the Japanese veteran returning to the All Elite landscape, Copeland sent out a message for his upcoming opponent, as shared by a user on X. He hyped the bout as a dream match that no one thought could happen five years back, and was excited that someone as legendary as Minoru Suzuki had stepped up to his challenge.

Former WWE tag team interested in teaming up with Adam Copeland for a match

A popular tag team from AEW's rival competition, WWE have expressed their desire to join forces with Adam Copeland. The team in question is the Bollywood Boyz, Gurv and Harv Sihra.

The duo have made appearances previously for AEW after leaving WWE in 2021 and emerged as an enthralling unit in the Canadian indies. They were asked by a user on X about teaming up with their fellow Canadian in The Rated-R superstar, to which they responded positively.

"Well, AEW is coming to Vancouver in May [eyes emoji] an all Canadian match up, in our hometown? [Canadian flag emoji] that would be cool!" they wrote.

As pointed out by Bollywood Boyz, AEW is heading to Vancouver in May 2024. So that opens up the possibility of seeing this Canadian trio compete side by side in a match. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

