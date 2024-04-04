Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to defend TNT title against masked AEW star next week

Adam Copeland will defend his TNT Championship against a masked AEW star next week on Dynamite. The talent in question is Penta El Zero Miedo.

The Rated-R Superstar regained the TNT Title on the March 20, 2024 edition of Dynamite. He defeated Christian Cage in a brutal I Quit match in front of a white-hot crowd in Toronto, Ontario.

Copeland has already mounted one successful championship defense since then. He retained the title against his former WWE protege Matt Cardona on the March 30, 2024 episode of Collision. The Ultimate Opportunist scarcely has his hands full, however, as he was issued a challenge from an AEW original during the latest episode of Dynamite.

Penta El Zero Miedo has been involved with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its foundation in 2019. He has worked alongside and against several top names in the promotion. Penta is a former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion as a part of The Lucha Bros and Death Triangle with Rey Fenix and Pac.

In a backstage interview, Penta El Zero Miedo invited Adam Copeland to put the TNT Championship on the line against him next week on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen whether the 50-year-old legend will survive the former IMPACT World Champion in their imminent showdown.

