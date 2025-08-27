Adam Copeland Helping Young AEW Star Backstage From Potential Depression [Report]

AEW has a good mix of young and veteran wrestlers on its roster, with both sets being able to help out one another. The promotion has a lot of huge stars from across the globe competing for them, with stars such as Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega being some of the most tenured ones.Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has reportedly been helping out AEW star Will Ospreay fight from potential depression. The British star was recently written off television due to his neck troubles. The 32-year-old is set to undergo major neck surgery, and the rehabilitation can be tricky due to his history of depression.Dave Meltzer stated in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Copeland has been vital in helping Ospreay through this process. The Rated R Superstar has gone through his fair share of neck issues and successfully returned to the ring after being forced to retire due to a neck injury.&quot;He suffered a lot of depression issues over the years, sometimes really bad, and I know Adam Copeland was very nice to him. You know, Adam Copeland's been through the same thing essentially that he has and just wanted to help him through it. I guess Adam Copeland basically told him that there's different stages that he's going to have to go through ... first one is the surgery, the pain from the surgery, the early recovery from the surgery when you just can't do anything, and it's just hard. And then comes the second part, which is you start to heal and everything, but it's that waiting game.&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]Both AEW Stars had a contrasting night at Forbidden Door 2025Both Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay were competing at Forbidden Door this past weekend. They both emerged victorious in their matches, but they ended the night in contrasting fashion. Copeland reunited with his former best friend, Christian Cage, and the two competed in their first match together in over a decade.Meanwhile, Ospreay was part of the winning team in the main event of the show but left the O2 Arena on a stretcher. He was attacked by Jon Moxley and his Death Riders after they had just been defeated by Ospreay and his team. Mox assaulted the former AEW International Champion and targeted his neck. He ended the assault by stomping on a steel chair wrapped around Ospreay's neck.