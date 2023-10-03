Adam Copeland is looking to top his last WWE match after massive AEW debut

The brand new AEW star Adam Copeland wrestled his last WWE match on the August 18th episode of SmackDown, where he took on Sheamus. The Rated R Superstar has stated that he's looking to top his WWE send-off following his shocking AEW debut.

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut this past week at WrestleDream, where he attacked Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus and seemingly aligned himself with Sting and Darby Allin.

The Rated R Superstar did tease retiring before and had even stated about not possibly making a full year, but after his recent AEW debut, it seems like Adam Copeland will be wrestling for another year or two.

Speaking with CBSSports, Copeland revealed that he genuinely considered hanging up the boots and retiring after his last match against Sheamus.

"As I got closer to the end of the deal, retirement was a very, very real option. It was not off the table. I really sat with the idea of retirement because I truly thought like, 'Man, WWE gave me that night. I don't know how that gets topped.' And that's still in my brain.”

He continued:

"But I guess now it's like, 'OK, how can I try and top it in this new environment.' Honestly, that Toronto show was a send-off of that character and it was the perfect way for that character to go out. Wrestling a guy that I've never wrestled that I always wanted to. It was just so much fun in there. That night, I'll never forget it. I'll always have that night with me. I told Sheamus that too. That will be one of the most special nights in my career, always." H/T:[CBSSports]

Chris Jericho makes bold prediction about WWE Hall of Famer Edge's future in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking jump to AEW this past week at WrestleDream, and the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has made a bold prediction about his future.

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Chris Jericho was asked to share his thoughts on Copeland joining AEW.

"I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. When some of the other guys came, like FTR and Adam Cole and those guys, they couldn’t believe the difference and the vibe of what we have here. Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated. When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary. He’s already a great wrestler. He’s a first-round Hall of Famer. Now that he’s motivated again, I think we’re going to see some of the best work Adam Copeland has ever done now here in AEW." [H/T:Fightful]

Do you agree with Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.